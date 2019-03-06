Did you know New Jersey still has licensed fur trappers?

The practice may seem like a vestige of days gone by, but New Jersey still licenses fur hunters in the state. According to the Asbury Park Press, twelve animals are okay to hunt for their fur: beaver, otter, mink, muskrat, nutria, coyote, gray fox, red fox, opossum, raccoon, skunk, and weasel.

The number of trappers peaked in the ‘70s, but as demand for fur has dropped, so has the number of trappers. While there are over one thousand licensed fur hunters today, only about half of them are active. As reported on APP.com, almost 20,000 were trapped last year , representing about $120,000 worth of pelts.

According to the state Division of Wildlife, in 2013-14, 46,000 animals were taken, representing over half a million dollars. Raccoons are the most trapped of the eligible species, followed by red fox.

