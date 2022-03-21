Did you buy pre-cut fruit from Wegmans? Don’t eat it!

The company that manufacturers fresh-cut fruit for Wegmans issued a recall for certain fruit and dip products because of possible Listeria.

The recall was made because surfaces on which the containers are packaged contain Listeria monocytogenes. It is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people. Others with weakened immune systems can also be affected.

No illnesses have yet been reported, according to the USDA.

Fruit products that are part of the recall have labels with "best used by" dates between March 5, 2022, and March 23, 2022. Ready-to-eat dips have a "best used by"date between March 15 and March 31.

Wegmans brand products can be returned to the store for a full refund. The products are:

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks 10 oz

Codes: Best By 3/15, 3/18, 3/20/, 3/22

UPC: 7789020906, 77890133497

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Small Watermelon Hearts 24 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789010030, 7789093809

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Watermelon Chunks Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789024661, 7789025238

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Pineapple Spears Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/17, 3/20, 3/22, 3/24

UPC: 7789025184

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Cantaloupe Spears Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789026057

Wegmans Brand FYFGA Melon Trio Family Pack 32 oz

Codes: Best By 3/16, 3/19, 3/21, 3/23

UPC: 7789030568, 7789049552

Other products part of the recall were sold under the brand names Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op and Tops.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

