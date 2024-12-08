Did we just witness the all-time worst Springsteen impression?

Forgive me for being negative. Hey, I’m from Jersey, we’re all a little negative sometimes. Maybe it’s expectations. Maybe it’s because I’m a fan of Springsteen. But I thought the impression of him on “SNL” this weekend left a lot to be desired.

In a red-carpet sketch where Buzzfeed has a reporter stopping first Timothée Chalamet, then Bob Dylan (not the real ones), Bruce Springsteen next appears. He was played by “SNL” writer and cast member Andrew Dismukes.

Look, they can’t all be winners, but would we even have known who this was supposed to be if not told? Looks-wise, it could have been Gov. Gavin Newsom of California or any 1980s TV game show host. Voice-wise, it’s like someone told Andrew to just growl here and there and make sure it was inconsistent.

Take a look for yourself, and you be the judge.

Am I being too harsh? It felt like a very phoned-in sketch all around.

Dismukes knows what he’s doing. He’s been with “SNL” since 2017, first as a writer, later as both a featured player and a repertory player. Sometimes “SNL” impressions are so spot on they’re amazing, like Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris. Other times, they rely on the lines, makeup, and wardrobe to pull it off. This was one of those times. I just don’t think it worked.

Andrew Dismukes

Was a 75-year-old singer too tough for a 29-year-old actor to pull off? Even if not familiar enough, it would take a three-minute Google search to offer dozens of interviews to get his mannerisms down better.

For us Jersey folks, I guess it is what it is. But now I fear the day Bowen Yang tries to do Danny Devito.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

