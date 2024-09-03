Did we find the best mac & cheese in New Jersey?

As you can hear on the morning show, news anchor Eric Scott is off this week for one final week of Summer vacation. Kicking off his week, as he does every year, was a party at the Shore.

The star of the show again this year was Chef Jason from Louie's by Chef Jason in Robbinsville.

The food did not disappoint. Each course was better than you might expect at a backyard summer party. Actually, each course was fit for a top-shelf, high-end prix fix dinner at the best restaurant you can imagine.

Three dishes stood out for me and Jodi. The lobster ravioli, the clam chowder, which was New England style and full of clams, and the short rib mac and cheese. The creaminess of the sauce, and the savory, balanced flavor from the short ribs combine for one of the most outstanding meals offered in Jersey.

For your next event, consider the team at Louie's and if you are anywhere near the Mercer County area, you gotta stop in and ask for Jason's mac & cheese. You will not be disappointed.

