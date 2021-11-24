Devils introduce new alternate jerseys; social media reactions are not kind

The New Jersey Devils introduced their alternate jersey this week, one of the last NHL teams to do so.

The new jersey is black with the word “Jersey” emblazoned in white with red shadowing across the front:

Jersey Devils

The jerseys were designed by Devils all-time great goaltender Martin Brodeur, along with the Devils director of marketing, and the manufacturer, Adidas.

Jersey Devils

Brodeur told the Athletic (subscription required) that the team knew the jersey had to be black as that is what he had been hearing from fans for years. The jerseys (or sweaters for purists) have 21 stripes on them, one for each of New Jersey’s counties. There is a grouping of five stripes representing the five retired Devils jerseys. He also said that they drew inspiration from previous hockey teams such as the Newark Bulldogs.

As for leaving “New” out of New Jersey, Brodeur told the Athletic, “People from New Jersey say they’re from Jersey. This was a nod to that,” Brodeur said. “This is the type of jersey we wanted to make for Devils fans, but also for the entire state.”

The reaction of social media was generally not kind; most of the comments on the Athletic panned the design and Twitter was similarly disappointed:

Some blamed Adidas-

Using captain Nico Hischier and star Jack Hughes didn’t help-

Some took exception to leaving “New” off of the front of the jersey-

A common criticism was putting the word “Jersey” on the front of an actual jersey as if to label it-

To be fair, there were people who praised the simplicity of the design and the striking black/red/white color scheme, but they seem to be outnumbered.

You can buy your jersey and have it in time for the Devils celebration of their 40th year in New Jersey next season.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

