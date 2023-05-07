Deptford, NJ police officer dies nearly 2 months after shooting

🔵 A Deptford police officer died at a Philadelphia hospital on Sunday

🔵 Officer Bobby Shisler was shot in the line of duty on March 10

🔵 A procession was held after his passing

DEPTFORD — After fighting in the hospital for nearly two months, Patrol Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler has died as a result of a gunshot wound he endured during a foot chase in March.

Shisler, 27, was shot in the leg in Deptford on March 10. He passed away at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia on Sunday, according to Deptford police Chief Joseph Smith.

"Officer Shisler dedicated his life to the service of the residents of Deptford Township," Smith said in a statement Sunday evening. "He helped ensure the safety of our community where he was born, raised, lived, and worked. Today, the Deptford Township Police Department, along with Mayor and Council, mourn the loss of one of our own who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty."

Shisler and his family received an outpouring of love and support from the New Jersey law enforcement community and numerous agencies following the announcement.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin in a statement said Shisler's passing shows the risk all police and law enforcement face every day.

"I am grateful for the service and sacrifice of Officer Shisler and police officers across our state, and saddened by this tragic loss. Please keep the Deptford Township Police and Officer Shisler’s family in your prayers," Platkin said.

A procession was held later Sunday evening, CBS Philadelphia reported.

🔵 Deptford cop shot in the line of duty

Officer Shisler was on-duty on Friday, March 10 when he conducted a pedestrian stop on a man on Delsea Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m. The man took off running and Shisler gave chase, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Shisler eventually caught up to the man near Doman Avenue and a brief struggle ensued. The man, identified as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr., and Shisler were both shot. Authorities said they recovered a Taurus .38 special revolver, which was not Shisler's service weapon, from the scene.

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene around 1 p.m. while the officer was rushed to the hospital. Shisler was in stable condition within two days of the shooting but it was expected he faced a long road to recovery.

An April 11 update from a GoFundMe for Shisler's family stated that even a month after the shooting, Shisler was still at Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Since his passing, the GoFundMe has received renewed attention and was receiving an influx of donations Sunday night.

