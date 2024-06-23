Delicious Mexican restaurant expands in New Jersey once again

We don't need to be told how good our food is here in New Jersey. Because we're all well aware.

But it's impressive when even chain or franchise restaurants have great quality food in our state as well.

We're very culturally diverse so there never seems to be any shortage of food options in our state. Feeling like Italian food? You can find a restaurant five minutes away. Feeling like Mexican food? There's probably one right around the corner. Chinese food? There's never a restaurant far away.

The list goes on and on. And coming to New Jersey with yet another location is the delicious restaurant Tacoria.

According to boozyburbs.com the restaurant will be coming to the Edgewater Commons. Also located in that plaza are Starbucks and Cava. Two other chains that are wildly popular as well.

If you live in Edgewater or the surrounding areas consider yourself lucky. Having these three places all in the same plaza feels like a dream come true.

Tacoria already has plenty of other locations throughout New Jersey. They have homes in Hoboken, New Brunswick, Morristown, Montclair, Paramus, Piscataway, Princeton, and Jersey City.

I know them from their Montclair location. That's where I got my first taste. View their menu here.

There's no shortage of things to try and all of them are good options. It's just another place for you to experience in our great state. Check them out and see how they compare to some of your other favorite Mexican spots.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

