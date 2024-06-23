Late-night cravings can be expensive in NJ if you do this

Late-night cravings are my absolute kryptonite. I have a big problem controlling myself when it comes to craving a food at night.

And I know it’s not even healthy to eat right before you go to bed.

That hasn’t stopped me for whatever reason.

Canva Canva loading...

But what has stopped me is how expensive delivery apps can be. It feels like it’s my saving grace.

Now typically, if I have a late-night craving I eat something already in the house. But let me take you back to this past week.

I have a craving for a lobster roll. I know that’s an expensive craving to begin with.

Canva Canva loading...

I search it up in a delivery app, and the lobster roll comes to $35 on its own. That’s without fees, delivery fees, tips, etc.

Now as I proceed with my order, I see that my total comes out to be $65 after fees and tips are included. I mean how ludicrous is this?

The food I’m ordering is $35 and the tip plus fees comes out to another $30 on top of that? Delivery apps have become far too expensive. I canceled the order as soon as I saw how much it was going to be.

Canva Canva loading...

And believe me, I used to work for tips. I’ve worked in the service industry. It’s not a fun business and I commend the people who do those jobs. But I can’t give you my money when it gets this out of hand.

Needless to say, my late-night cravings will stay in-house from now on. I’m no longer trying to order them from an app.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2023. Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.