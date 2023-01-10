The Mercer County Park Commission has announced a series of days this winter when certain hiking sites will be closed to the public, during shotgun hunting for deer.

The county secured a Community Based Deer Management permit from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife, which allows for an extended season through March on specific dates.

The program allows a “professional culling firm” to hunt during an extended season through March at a handful of spots: Baldpate Mountain, Howell Farm, county-owned golf courses including Mountain View, Hopewell Valley, Mercer Oaks East and West and parts of Mercer Meadows in Hopewell Township.

While hunting by crossbow would be happening in those areas through the same timespan, it would not prompt site closures.

Instead, park users are advised to remain on trails, keep dogs on leash and wear bright colored clothing.

All hunting was to take place from an elevated tree stand, with a 75-foot safety buffer on either side of all county-recognized trails.

Mercer County Park

Mercer County Park's deer management program allows for bow hunting from Monday through Saturday, Sept. 10 - Feb. 18. Park users have been required to stay on marked trails, keep pets on leash and wear bright colors.

The region north of Lake Mercer has been closed to the public for firearm hunting every Wednesday through Saturday, until Feb. 12.

Curlis Woods region of Mercer Meadows

Curlis Woods region of Mercer Meadows

At Mercer Meadows, the permit allows for bow hunting from Feb. 20 through March 31, Monday through Saturday until 9 p.m. each day.

Curlis Woods region of Mercer Meadows CLOSED to the public for shotgun hunting on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 21 through March 30.

Baldpate Mountain, including Fiddler's Creek Preserve

Baldpate Mountain, including Fiddler’s Creek Preserve

Under the Park Commission’s existing deer management program, Baldpate Mountain would be closed to the public for firearm hunting every Wednesday through Saturday, until Feb.12.

At Baldpate Mountain, including Fiddler’s Creek Preserve, the permit allows for extended bow hunting from Feb. 20 through March 31, Monday through Saturday until 9 p.m. each day.

Baldpate Mountain and Fiddler’s Creek Preserve CLOSED to the public for extended shotgun hunting on Wednesdays from Feb. 22 through March 29.

Belle Mountain

At Belle Mountain, the permit allows for bow hunting from Feb. 20 through March 31, Monday through Saturday until 9 p.m. each day.

Belle Mountain CLOSED to the public for shotgun hunting on Mondays and Tuesdays from Feb. 20 through March 31.

Mercer County golf courses

Mercer County golf courses

At county golf courses including Mountain View and Hopewell Valley, the permit allows for evening hunting, Monday through Saturday, from sunrise to 9 p.m. through March 31.

At Mercer Oaks East and West golf courses, bow hunting was to run Feb. 19 through the entire month of March.

Golf courses were to be CLOSED to the public for shotgun hunting during the following:

- Mountain View and Hopewell Valley closed the entire month of January

- Mercer Oaks East closed Feb. 20 through Feb. 28

Howell Farm

Howell Farm

At Howell Farm, the permit allowed for evening hunting (sunset through 9 p.m.) Jan. 30 through March 31. Bow hunting may take place Monday through Friday, from sunrise to 9 p.m. until March 31.

Howell Farm will BE CLOSED to the public for shotgun hunting each Monday from Jan. 30 through March 31.

Howell Farm also would be CLOSED to the public for possible shotgun hunting each Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m., Jan. 30 through March 31.

The CBDM permit was aimed at improving forest habitat and the ecological condition of county-owned natural areas through additional deer reduction beyond standard state hunting regulations.

According to the county, lowering the deer overpopulation also meant improved public safety, by reducing deer-vehicle collisions.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

