Deck the halls with Dunkin’s new 2022 holiday menu

Now that Halloween is over, Dunkin’ is ready to kick off the holiday season with a new line-up of goodies to help fuel you up while you decorate, hang lights, go gift shopping, or just chill by the fire.

Dunkin’ unveiled its holiday menu, which debuted three items and brought back some favorites. It also announced festive cups, can’t-miss offers with its rewards program, and new ways to give back through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Dunkin' Cookie Butter Donut (Photo Credit: Dunkin') Dunkin' Cookie Butter Donut (Photo Credit: Dunkin') loading...

Three new items on the Dunkin' holiday menu include:

Tidings of Cookies and Joy: This Cookie Butter Cold Brew features Dunkin’s slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew with notes of sweet brown sugar and baked cookie flavors. The drink is topped with creamy cookie butter cold foam and finished with cookie butter crumbles.

Cookie Butter Donut: This classic yeast donut shell with cookie butter buttercream filling pairs well with the Tidings of Cookies and Joy drink. The donut is topped with maple-flavored icing and a sprinkling of crushed cookies for that extra crunch.

Wrapped and Ready to Sleigh: Dunkin’s new Pancake Wake-Up Wrap is a portable pancake with a hint of maple flavor filled with egg, melted cheese, sausage, or bacon, and served with a side of syrup. It’s also available without meat.

Dunkin' Pancake Wake-Up Wrap (Photo Credit: Dunkin') Dunkin' Pancake Wake-Up Wrap (Photo Credit: Dunkin') loading...

Back by Popular Demand:

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte: Available hot or iced, this drink screams “Christmas.” It features a decadent mocha balanced with cooling peppermint, topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle, and a dusting of hot chocolate powder.

Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte: This sip features a creamy-rich white chocolate flavor in a latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.

Dunkin' Peppermint Mocha Latte (Photo Credit: Dunkin') Dunkin' Peppermint Mocha Latte (Photo Credit: Dunkin') loading...

Holiday Blend Coffee: This favorite medium roast returns to Dunkin’. The coffee blend features notes of molasses and dried fruit, and for the first time, guests can purchase a package of ground coffee to brew at home.

Cranberry Orange Muffin: This pastry made with real cranberries, returns. It features a subtle orange flavor, topped with sanding sugar--the perfect on-the-go holiday shopping treat.

Dunkin' Cranberry Orange Muffin (Photo Credit: Dunkin') Dunkin' Cranberry Orange Muffin (Photo Credit: Dunkin') loading...

What are some cool rewards offers?

Free Coffee Mondays: Dunkin’ is bringing this back for reward members. Starting Nov. 7., members will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Mondays through Nov. 28.

Through Nov. 29., rewards members will also receive one free wake-up wrap with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage, one free bakery item with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage, one order of free hashbrowns with the purchase of any classic breakfast sandwich, one $1 any size hot coffee, and one $2 any size iced coffee.

Dunkin' lattes (Photo Credit: Dunkin') Dunkin' lattes (Photo Credit: Dunkin') loading...

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

Guests can donate $1 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants to support this cause which helps kids battling hunger or illness.

The foundation has also partnered with BARK to bring back limited-edition Dunkin’-inspired plush dog toys. They are available as a special thank-you when guests make a donation to the Joy in Childhood Foundation.

For more info, visit DunkinDonuts.com.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

