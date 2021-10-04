Deaths ‘suspicious’ after 2 bodies found in LBI home, police say

SURF CITY — Authorities have identified a man and woman, found dead inside a house on Long Beach Island on Sunday.

The bodies of John Enders, 87, of Surf City, and Francoise Pitoy, 75, of Manchester, were discovered by Surf City Police at Enders' home on North 7th Street, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The deaths were being considered suspicious, he said on Monday, adding Enders and Pitoy appeared to have been involved in a targeted attack.

More details would be released after post-mortem exams were done, Billhimer said.

Included in a report by Asbury Park Press was a photo of a law enforcement truck outside the sprawling home at 366 7th Street, which is listed online as a $2 million bayfront property.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information to contact his office at 732-929-2027 X 3989, or the Surf City Police Department at 609-494-8121.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

