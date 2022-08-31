Death of child left in hot car for hours sparks investigation in Franklin, NJ

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Officials have confirmed that a 2-year-old girl who died Tuesday had been left in a hot car and investigators are still trying to figure out how it happened.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, Franklin police received a report of a child in cardiac arrest at 2:21 p.m. at a home on Summerall Road. The call came over a fire radio.

Officials did not say who found the child. However, prosecutors said that a neighbor was performing CPR on the child when police arrived at the scene. The neighbor was a member of the local fire department.

Police, followed by medical responders from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, attempted life-saving measures on the girl. Soon after, the child was pronounced dead, according to prosecutors.

Officials said a preliminary investigation confirmed that the child had been left unattended in a car on Tuesday.

"Further investigation is ongoing to determine the exact length of time the child was in the vehicle, and the circumstances surrounding the events leading to this incident," Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said in a written statement.

An ambulance leaves the scene on Summerall Road. (NBC New York) An ambulance leaves the scene on Summerall Road. (NBC New York) loading...

NBC New York reported that witnesses saw officers knock on the front door of the home and heard the parents' screams of "pain and anguish." The mother was reportedly taken away in an ambulance after collapsing.

Officials are waiting for the results of an autopsy from medical examiners. No charges have been filed.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

