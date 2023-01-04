GARFIELD — Bergen County officials are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Tuesday night.

Officials are not offering many details at this time.

According to the prosecutor's office, the incident occurred on Outwater Lane at approximately 8:51 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The name of the deceased pedestrian is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin, the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

