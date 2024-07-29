Dave Portnoy visits Jersey Shore pizzeria in great small town

Another Portnoy pizza review has made its way to the Garden State.

Barstool President Dave Portnoy has created a monster with his traveling pizza reviews called “One Bite Pizza Reviews”. It’s exactly what it sounds like. He rates the pizza by taking one bite of it. He goes out to find the best pizza in the country and of course, we have plenty of options for him in New Jersey.

His most recent stop brought him to the Jersey Shore.

Portnoy posted a photo on his social media pages on Sunday of Gigi’s Pizza in Sea Bright with the caption, “No rest on Sunday. #jerseyshore #pizza”

Portnoy has a certain taste when it comes to his favorite pizza style. He looks for a certain crisp, flop, grease, char, and presentation.

Sea Bright was recently named the best must-visit small town in New Jersey by Thrillist and it’s one of my favorite towns to go to, especially in the summer.

Although I’ve never been to Gigi’s, I can say I don’t have one negative thing to say about the town and it is home to one of my favorite restaurants, Anjelica’s, and has some of the best bars depending on your current vibe like Donovan’s Reef.

With Portnoy in Jersey, hopefully, we’ll see a few more of our great pizzerias on his list, but for now, we wait for Gigi’s rating.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.