Now there are different ways of going about this:

It could be that you love the song so much that you can’t help but pump the gas when it comes on.

I, for one, am not one who hates on Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You.’ I mostly like that it reminds me of the movie ‘Love Actually.’

Then there are Christmas songs that you wish you had never heard.

For instance: Christmas Shoes.

You remember the song about the kid wanting to buy shoes for his dying mother?

For some reason, that was supposed to get us in the Christmas spirit.

*Swing and a miss*

But it isn’t out of rage that we could drive dangerously during the Christmas season; there are different metrics.

According to research the tempo of a song, the beats per minute, can make you more or less attentive to the task of driving.

The wrong tempo song can you out you at risk.

So while we all might want to run off the road when “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas” comes on the radio, it’s the tempo that matters more. To that end The Bader Law Firm had a little fun by using the tempo study and applying it to Christmas tunes.

They analyzed Spotify’s 500 most popular holiday songs and ranked them based on their beats per minute (BPM) to identify the riskiest Christmas bops for driving.

Silly? Yes.

Am I here for it? Also yes.

They broke it down into two top 10 lists, the first being general Christmas songs and the second more classic, traditional Christmas songs.

Here are the top 10 most dangerous Christmas songs to listen to while driving

1️⃣ Last Christmas - Ariana Grande

2️⃣ Where Are You Christmas - Milo Stavos

3️⃣ Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin’ Stevens

4️⃣ Mele Kalikimaka (Merry Christmas) - Bing Crosby; The Andrew Sisters

5️⃣ It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams

6️⃣ I Won’t Be Home For Christmas - blink-182

7️⃣ It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Brett Eldredge

8️⃣ Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande

9️⃣ Christmas The Whole Year Round - Sabrina Carpenter

🔟 Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24 - Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Now the most dangerous classic/traditional Christmas songs to listen to when driving

1️⃣ Mele Kalikimaka (Merry Christmas) - Bing Crosby; The Andrew Sisters

2️⃣ It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams

3️⃣ Caroling, Caroling - Nat King Cole

4️⃣ Driving Home For Christmas - Chris Rea

5️⃣ Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer - John Denver

6️⃣ The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting) - Michael Bublé

7️⃣ Run Rudolph Run - Chuck Berry

8️⃣ Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer - Burl Ives

9️⃣ Holly Jolly Christmas - Michael Bublé

🔟 Jingle Bell Rock - Brenda Lee

You notice some songs are so dangerous that they show up on both lists?

Yet the horribly annoying “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer” and “Dominick The Donkey” are nowhere to be found?

Again, they claim it’s science. But, humbug.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

