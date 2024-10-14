‘Dangerous’ bakery opens its doors in Monmouth County, NJ
HOWELL — Residents were warned weeks ago that something delicious and "dangerous" would be "coming soon."
The wait is over.
A new spot for sweets opened with a ribbon-cutting event on Saturday along Ramtown-Greenville Road.
Dangerous Confections has taken over the shop formerly known as Sweet Cammareri's in the Ramtown section of town. Check out the shop's transformation below.
Customers flocked to the bakery all weekend for baked goods, coffee, and sandwiches.
Dangerous Confections is closed on Mondays. It begins operating on a normal schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Locals can expect a heavy social media presence from the business.
In addition to its daily lineup of food and drinks, Dangerous Confections creates customized baked goods such as cakes and cookies.
