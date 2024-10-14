HOWELL — Residents were warned weeks ago that something delicious and "dangerous" would be "coming soon."

The wait is over.

A new spot for sweets opened with a ribbon-cutting event on Saturday along Ramtown-Greenville Road.

Dangerous Confections has taken over the shop formerly known as Sweet Cammareri's in the Ramtown section of town. Check out the shop's transformation below.

Customers flocked to the bakery all weekend for baked goods, coffee, and sandwiches.

Dangerous Confections is closed on Mondays. It begins operating on a normal schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Locals can expect a heavy social media presence from the business.

In addition to its daily lineup of food and drinks, Dangerous Confections creates customized baked goods such as cakes and cookies.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo