Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Yes, you can buy and posses BB guns and pellet guns in New Jersey.

However, unlike a lot of states, New Jersey does not treat these as toys.

Under NJ law, they are classified as firearms and subject to the same rules as other guns.

There is also one type of pellet gun that is highly illegal to own in New Jersey.

Canva Canva loading...

No one knows how many schools in New Jersey have students and staff stepping onto potentially toxic floors every day.

But advocates and legislators are working to get a better handle on the reach of the problem, and ways to make sure it's not an issue for future generations.

The main threat is rubber-like gym floors that have been getting installed in school facilities since the 1960s, and as recently as the early 2000s.

NJ norovirus cases on rise (Canva, Townsquare Media) NJ norovirus cases on rise (Canva, Townsquare Media) loading...

New Jersey is seeing a spike in norovirus cases, as is the rest of the Northeast, according to federal health officials.

Noroviruses are a group of related, highly-contagious viruses that cause inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer with a new Congressional Report on New York’s proposed Congestion Tax (Rep. Gottheimer, Canva) U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer with a new Congressional Report on New York’s proposed Congestion Tax (Rep. Gottheimer, Canva) loading...

Rep. Josh Gottheimer continued to pound away at why New York City's congestion pricing plan should not go forward by requesting documents showing how the MTA has spent its funds.

The Democrat contends congestion pricing will raise $3.4 billion for the MTA which is higher than the $1 billion New York state Legislature required them to generate. The agency denied Gottheimer's contention and became "incredibly defensive" but would not willingly provide the documentation.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — The sun will be bright but the temperatures cold when thousands get "freezin' for a reason" Saturday at the 31st annual Polar Bear Plunge to benefit New Jersey Special Olympics.

Thousands will make the run into the Atlantic Ocean on the beach near Spicy's at 1 p.m.

The plunge is on track to be the biggest ever, breaking the record of 8,000 plungers in 2020, according to Special Olympics spokesman Jeremy Davis. He expects a bump in pre-registration in the days leading up to the plunge and a lot of people to just show up on Saturday.

2023 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge Photos from the 2023 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raised $2.5 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ

Play ball NJ: New Jersey baseball pros to watch in the MLB A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. Heading into 2024, these MLB pros all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.