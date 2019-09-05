Dad’s death in Route 9 crash is Old Bridge’s 7th fatality of 2019

OLD BRIDGE — The death of a Jackson man in a crash on Route 9 on Aug. 29 is at least the seventh fatality on Old Bridge roads this year.

The man killed in the car crash at Route 516 was identified as Michael Panariello, a 43-year-old father of three, according to a GoFundMe page and obituary. He lived in Hamilton, Mercer County, before moving to Jackson three years ago.

Panariello's funeral was Wednesday.

Panariello was on his way to his job with ConEdison in Manhattan, where he had worked for 18 years, according to the GoFundMe page.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating, confirmed Panariello had died but the office has not disclosed any details about the crash.

The other fatalities on Old Bridge roads in 2019:

July 6: Krystal Diaz, a former softball standout who graduated with the Old Bridge High School class of 2008, was a passenger in an Acura driven by Tristan R. Rodriguez on Englishtown Road that rear-ended a pickup truck. Passenger Sarah Hope Aziz, 17, of Old Bridge, also died in the crash.

May 25: Aliza Akhtar, 19, of Old Bridge, was killed when Aliaksandr Tsytsenia, 28, of Old Bridge, crossed the double-yellow line on Texas Road near Route 9 and drove his Mercedes S550 head-on into Akhtar's Toyota Corolla.

May 20: Steven Frizziola, of Jackson, was killed in a crash when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes of Route 9 at Old Mill Road.

Feb. 25: Grigory Deli, 72, and his wife, Margarita Deli, 71, of Manalapan, were in the rear of a 2013 Toyota Prius when they were hit from behind on Route 9 by a 2003 Honda Pilot driven by Jay Sherry, 37, of Manalapan, between Route 18 and Spring Valley Road.

A crash in Virginia on June 25 claimed the life of 2009 OBHS graduate Theresa Goetz, Virginia State Police told WSET-TV. Goetz was a passenger in a car driven by Thomas P. Doyle that veered off the road and into into a tree in Fairfax County, police told WSET.

