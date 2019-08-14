Dad & daughter say NJ cop pointed gun at them, shot 2 dogs

A father and daughter are suing Tinton Falls and some members of the borough's police department for excessive force and assault and battery during a police response at their home, which they said ended with both of their dogs being shot, one fatally.

The federal lawsuit was filed in November by Robert Fullerton and Bobbi Rene Fullerton against the borough of Tinton Falls, Officer Adrian Reyes, Chief John Scrivanic, and other unnamed officers. The borough has denied wrongdoing but their attorneys with the firm DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin declined to comment further on Wednesday.

A 911 call to police on Oct. 8, 2017, reported an argument at the home shared by Fullerton and his daughter, who was a juvenile at the time.

According to the lawsuit, the matter had been resolved by the time that Officer Reyes and five other cops arrived at the residence.

Robert Fullerton went outside and spoke with police, when one of the Fullerton's German shepherds, Sadie, walked onto the driveway and was shot three times by Reyes, according to the lawsuit.

The suit says Reyes "then ordered Fullerton at gunpoint, with the gun pointed at his face, to get on the ground."

According to the lawsuit, the second dog, Hannah, then went outside, followed by Bobbi Fullerton. The second dog was shot twice and Bobbi Fullerton was ordered at gunpoint to the ground.

The first dog died while the second was treated, amassing more than $7,000 in veterinary bills, according to the lawsuit.

The Fullertons say they have suffered emotional injuries plus the vet expenses, and are seeking damages "in an amount which cannot yet be determined."

No arrests were made and no charges were filed stemming from the 2017 incident, according to the Fullerton's attorney, Thomas Mallon.

Mallon said Wednesday that there have been several depositions and the case seems to be nearing a trial date.

Requests for comment from Chief Scrivanic and the Tinton Falls administrator's office were not immediately returned.

