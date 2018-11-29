Crime rates in New Jersey plunge

Violent crime rates in New Jersey are down over the last two years, and in some cases, by quite a lot. According to NJSpotlight , violent crime rates, which include rates like homicide and robbery, are down by 30% since 2016. According to State Police statistics, rape is down 13% and assault reports fell almost 18%. Alexander Shalom of the ACLU-NJ says people who predicted a spike in crime once bail reform did away with most cash bail and that, “the numbers are staggering.” Whether there is a correlation between the change in bail and the reduction in crime remains to be proved, but there is apparently no reason to think bail reform has put more bad guys on the street.

