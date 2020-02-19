Credit union opens branch in NJ high school and hires students to work

Leonia High School in Bergen County has opened a credit union branch — right in the school — that is staffed by the students themselves.

Principal Charles Kalender says the students work during school hours at the Visions Federal Credit Union Branch.

"These students are the workers. They work during their lunch time. The branch is open for about two hours a day and it's staffed by students each day," he said.

The credit union has had six branches in high schools in New York and Pennsylvania. This is the first credit union branch in New Jersey to open inside a high school.

Kalender said that students applied online for the jobs and underwent interviews.

Regardless of whether the applicants were hired, the students' received feedback on their resumes and interviews.

Kalender says there are obvious benefits for all Leonia students that include convenience and an ongoing lesson in saving, borrowing and lending.

He says the student/employees are well-trained and the project dovetails with the school's marketing and business leadership academy.

