Crazy, unique pancake joint opens 4th NJ location

You know how in New Jersey we have elevated pizza to a higher art form where almost anything can make a great pizza? Like we’re way past pineapple on a pizza. We’ll do fried eggs and corned beef. We’ll do damn near anything to a pizza that pizza eaters in the Midwest are nowhere near ready for.

Well imagine that same culinary higher art except with pancakes. Then you’ve got the idea behind a place called Brownstone Pancake Factory.

Brownstone Pancake Factory via Facebook Brownstone Pancake Factory via Facebook loading...

It’s not just a breakfast joint, but it’s what they’re known for and they serve breakfast all day. But don’t confuse them with looking like a New Jersey diner.

The pancakes they serve are...different. Sure there’s the normal buttermilk pancakes if you just want a normal pancake. But people don’t come here for normal. They come for things like fried Oreo cheesecake pancakes. Omg I can’t even figure out what that would taste like but I’m here for it.

Or they have things like salted caramel pretzel pancakes. Coconut pancakes. Banana walnut pancakes. And I’m not sure what’s involved in their pancake tacos but it sounds worth the trip to find out, doesn’t it?

Brownstone Pancake Factory via Facebook Brownstone Pancake Factory via Facebook loading...

Brownstone Pancake Factory via Facebook Brownstone Pancake Factory via Facebook loading...

Until just a few days ago there were only three locations of Brownstone Pancake Factory in New Jersey. They are Brick, Edgewater and Englewood Cliffs.

Now there's a fourth.

A new Brownstone just open at 3445 Route 9 in Freehold. There's a bit of a beach vibe to it with lamps shaped like balloons and a carousel.

They serve lunch food as well as breakfast so with quesadillas, burgers, paninis, etc., it's a tough place to describe. Throw in their massive milkshakes it becomes even harder.

Brownstone Pancake Factory via Facebook Brownstone Pancake Factory via Facebook loading...

I know one radio producer who lives in Freehold who'll probably be checking this place out. I just don't know if she'll be using chopsticks on that pancake taco.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...

The most Irish towns in New Jersey Using most recent five-year data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, we plotted the municipalities in New Jersey with the highest percentage of residents claiming Irish descent. Take a look!