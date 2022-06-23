CLARK — An overturned crane truck blocked the northbound Garden State Parkway during Thursday morning's commute.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported the driver was severely injured.

The truck flipped over around 6:45 a.m., blocking three of the five lanes near Exit 135 (Central Ave) in Clark, creating a backup that extended nearly 10 miles to the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge. There was also a rubbernecking delay on the southbound lanes.

State Police on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Overturned crane truck, also called a boom truck on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Clark Overturned crane truck, also called a boom truck on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Clark (Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

