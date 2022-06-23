Crane truck overturns on Garden State Parkway in Clark, NJ
CLARK — An overturned crane truck blocked the northbound Garden State Parkway during Thursday morning's commute.
RLS Metro Breaking News reported the driver was severely injured.
The truck flipped over around 6:45 a.m., blocking three of the five lanes near Exit 135 (Central Ave) in Clark, creating a backup that extended nearly 10 miles to the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge. There was also a rubbernecking delay on the southbound lanes.
State Police on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
