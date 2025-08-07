Pssh! Books. Sooo 1990s, amirite?

Think again.

There was a time with so many people reading off screens that it seemed the demise of the bookstore was inevitable. Even a powerhouse like Barnes & Noble was hurting with declining sales for years.

Then they tried new strategies.

AP AP loading...

A business concept that marries the power of independent local booksellers with the resources of the corporate giant has worked.

In 2024, Barnes & Noble opened more stores in a single year than they did in an entire decade prior. They’re thriving.

A new Barnes & Noble is opening in Clark, New Jersey.

AP AP loading...

The sweet part of all this is that there had been a previous Barnes & Noble in that same town for a quarter century, and people in Clark loved it.

It only closed because they could not negotiate a new lease in 2022. For three years, people in the small Union County town have been missing their beloved store.

AP AP loading...

On August 13, they’re reopening a location just half a mile from the old one. It will be in Clark Commons at 1255 Raritan Road next to L.A. Fitness, in the space formerly occupied by Party City. The grand opening is at 9 am with author Nisha Sharma doing a ribbon cutting and signing copies of her books, including Marriage & Masti: A Novel.

We are very pleased to return to Clark,” said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble. “When our previous lease ended in 2022, we were determined to find a new location nearby.

Now we open this beautiful new Barnes & Noble just half a mile from where we served this community for nearly 25 years. Our Clark booksellers are eager to welcome the community into their new Clark Barnes & Noble.

Of course, the town is excited.

AP AP loading...

Barnes & Noble isn’t just about books. It’s games, toys, magazines, cool gift items, stationery, etc..

Honestly? It’s about the overall vibe, chilling with a coffee, and finding your next great read.

Welcome home, B&N!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

