NJ student killed by motorcycle at U of Delaware identified

✅ A motorcyclist was speeding to escape police, according to officials

✅ Police say he struck a New Jersey woman and four pedestrians

✅ Investigation continues

A New Jersey student killed by a speeding motorcycle on the campus of the University of Delaware was identified as a graduate of Union Catholic High School.

Newark, Delaware police said a motorcyclist who sped on East Main Street through the campus struck Noelia Gomez, 18, of Clark, as she crossed the road in a crosswalk. The motorcyclist continued onto a sidewalk and struck four pedestrians and a light pole, police said.

According to Noelia's LinkedIn account, she was planning to major in accounting and business/management. She also worked at Anthem Style + Gift in Cranford.

No charges

No charges have been filed pending further investigation. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been disclosed.

Sgt. Joseph Conover told the Newark Post that the state Attorney General will be consulted before charges, if any, are filed.

"The Township of Clark hearts and prayers go out to Noelia and her family," Mayor Sal Bonaccorso said in a statement."The community mourns her loss."

