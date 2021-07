Hamburgers, hot dogs...and potato salad mean summer fun in New Jersey.

It's the 4th of July weekend...

Make my potato salad, and it will be the hit of your "family picnic" in a Jersey park...or in your backyard.

You'll need:

2 lb potatoes, peeled (5-6, or more, if small)

1 C mayonnaise

2 T vinegar

1/2 salt

1/4 t pepper

! C celery, chopped

1/2 C onion, chopped.

Craig Allen's Potato Salad