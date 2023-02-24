NJ public safety official pulls gun after hit-and-run, report says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A Gloucester County government official who pulled a gun on someone he believed hit his vehicle in a hit-and-run was allowed to return home, according to a report by NJ Globe.

Jack DeAngelo, the deputy director of the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management, was struck around 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 17 by a vehicle that kept going in Washington Township, according to the report. DeAngelo followed the vehicle to the end of the street and displayed a gun to the driver.

DeAngelo had already called police, who allowed him to return home after the crash, according to the report.

Washington Township police on Friday did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office referred questions to the state Attorney General's office, which also did not respond to an email.

County spokeswoman Shannon O’Brien would not disclose DeAngelo's current job status.

"Since this is an incident regarding two private citizens and not a county-related work matter, the county is not going to comment on an active investigation," O'Brien said in an email.

County commissioners are not told details

Republican Gloucester County County Commissioner Christopher Konawel told New Jersey 101.5 he has heard there was an incident involving DeAngelo but did not have all the details.

"I haven't gotten one word about any potential investigation. I've heard zero from the county on this," Konawel said. "We're finding out that something happened and the short version of it is we don't know, we don't know the situation."

Konawel compared the lack of information on this incident to the death of K9 dog Ember and the dog belonging to Gloucester County fire marshal Shawn Layton while in his care. The state Attorney General's Office is investigating the death of the dogs but would disclose its status.

"I hate to keep beating the same dead horse. They lock us up and they don't tell us anything. And then when you say what's going on we get 'oh we can't comment.'"

According to DeAnegelo's Linkedin page, he lives in Glassboro and has served as deputy director since 2002. He is also a member of the New Jersey All Hazards Incident Management Team.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

Even more cutest pets in New Jersey — 2023 We asked for the cutest pets — and we got 'em! Here are some more of all the furry, scaly, feathery and wrinkly friends in the Garden State. We've announced our winner here.