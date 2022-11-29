New Jersey wines being featured at Count Basie holiday festival

RED BANK — Six wineries operating right here in the Garden State are the star of a holiday wine festival scheduled for early December at the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

Cheers!, a 21-and-over event, is pairing wine with holiday vendors and entertainment on Dec. 4.

Wine sampling and sales are scheduled to to run from 12 p.m. from 5 p.m., with the other attractions, including local cuisine and photos with Santa, running from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"Join six of New Jersey’s finest wineries in The Basie Grand Lobby for tasting and sales while holiday carolers serenade you," the event listing says.

A general admission ticket, which includes a souvenir wine glass, is $35. For $180, the Cheers VIP package includes four admission tickets, four souvenir glasses, and reserved table seating in The Vogel, which is where the holiday market will be located.

Below are the six participating New Jersey wineries.

The event is encouraging attendees to support Holiday Express by bringing donations of new coats and gloves, adult sizes large and extra large. Gift cards are also welcomed.

