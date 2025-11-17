🎉 The Count Basie Center for the Arts launches a massive months-long celebration leading to its 100th birthday in 2026.

RED BANK — Just ahead of its 100th birthday on Nov. 11, 2026, The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank is hosting a 16-month-long celebration commemorating the non-profit’s presence and impact throughout the Garden State.

Historic Red Bank theater prepares for centennial celebration

Originally built in 1926, first as a vaudeville and movie house called The Walter Reade’s Carlton, the Basie has become a hub for live music and performing arts, said President and CEO Adam Philipson.

William James Count Basie was a jazz legend from Red Bank. He had a career in New York and Kansas City, but always had ties to the Red Bank area, Philipson said.

The Basie has had multiple owners and name changes along the way, he said. After Basie died, the family and town asked if he could be honored. The center was then called The Count Basie Theater. It has grown quite a bit over the years to include multiple buildings and educational venues, hence the name, The Count Basie Center for the Arts, Philipson said.

Count Basie centennial events: concerts, comedy, film and more

Among the events being planned for the centennial celebration include:

Count Basie Center Walk of Fame

Forty-four stars and plaques along Monmouth Street will be named over the next few years. Some will be left blank for the next century to come.

“William Count Basie was just inducted, and Jon Bon Jovi. So, that was a fantastic one. We’ve got the next two set in December with Darlene Love and The Smithereens,” Philipson said.

The Park Stage

In partnership with Monmouth County Tourism in Freehold, this outdoor summer stage starts on June 3, 2026. It will have concerts throughout the summer until September. It’s a pop-up stage but it’s big, Philipson said.

2026 Roast of New Jersey

This is set for Feb. 28, 2026. Comedians will come and poke fun at New Jersey.

Basie Center Cinemas

This is a decade-by-decade celebration of film history.

The center is also working with The Count Basie Orchestra to celebrate Count Basie’s birthday next summer.

Three-day ‘Throwback Celebration’ to transform Monmouth Street

All the events lead up to the big, three-day “Throwback Celebration” on Nov. 14, 2026.

“The first movie that was ever played here, called “The Quarterback,” that has not been shown for 100 years, and we were able to get a copy of it, and we will be turning Monmouth Street into a 1926 entire scene,” Philipson said.

That means 1926 prices, fashion, and of course, a screening of the movie with live musical accompaniment.

New Jersey celebrities expected as The Basie marks 100 years

Over the years, tons of celebrities have walked through the doors of The Basie. So, it won’t be unusual for the stars to come out during the 100-year celebration events.

Philipson is excited that David Stone, the producer of “Wicked”, who is from Marlboro, will be part of the celebration.

“Jon Stewart was the narrator of our centennial video, and he’s been amazing, and a great friend, so we’re feeling really lucky,” Philipson said.

And what about The Boss? Bruce Springsteen has deep connections to The Basie, too. He rehearsed for his 2023 world tour at The Vogel, a two-story music venue located inside the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

So, will he show up? Philipson said, with Bruce, you never know.

‘100 Years of Soul, Sounds, and Stories’: The Basie asks the public to join in

For the public, Philipson said, they have a very special treat lined up for the 100th birthday celebration.

It’s called "100 Years of Soul, Sounds, and Stories."

Guests will have an opportunity in the lobby where they can step into a booth and share stories about The Basie.

“People have so many great stories about The Basie. For many people, it was their first event, their first show, they saw their parents on stage, they had their first kiss,” he said.

Philipson is so pumped about the upcoming 100th birthday because The Basie is not only so important to Red Bank, but to New Jersey.

Not every town has a historic venue like The Basie, he said.

Also, it’s been an economic driver for the community. Certain restaurants in town list what show is happening at The Basie each night in their reservation books.

“It’s such an impact of how it brings this community to light. The work we do with education, the fact that we have an education building, the fact that we give out 400 scholarships a year for people to celebrate the arts, so there is no barrier to participation, these are what make a venue so important,” Philipson said, with pride.

About 300,000 patrols come through The Basie's doors every year. Between The Vogel and The Hackensack Meridian Health Theater, he said there are about 500 shows per year.

Some of the centennial events are reservation-only. Some are just open to the public.

Go to the website for a full listing.

