When one door closes another one opens. That is the case in Morristown, where a space formerly occupied by Guerriero’,s which closed in the summer of 2025 after 20 years. The space will get a facelift and will be the home of a new modern Italian restaurant Cotto.

Cotto is the latest offering from the Stirling Restaurant Group, which also owns Morristown’s Stirling Tavern, the Dublin Pub as well as one of my favorite destinations, The Stirling Hotel in Stirling.

Taking over the kitchen at Cotto will be Executive Chef Jordan Petrileo, who was most recently the executive chef at Il Nido in Marlboro. He has also worked in several Michelin-starred New York City restaurants, including Rezdora.

The restaurant plans on opening Dec. 16, and it will be a BYOB as they have no liquor license.

Menu at Cotto (via dinecotto on Instagram)

What is on the menu?

In looking over the menu to start with, I am intrigued by their cacio e pepe salad, grilled octopus and beef carpaccio.

Chef Jordan will be putting out some great pasta dishes. I would love to try the spicy rigatoni with beef brisket, the pappardelle with pork ragu, and for the main course, he has a yellowfin tuna, and a porterhouse steak for two that look delicious.

I have a feeling that the food and service at the new Cotto will be impeccable because of the Stirling Restaurant Group. They run an outstanding dining room at The Stirling Hotel, which I have been to many times.

Take a trip to Morristown and enjoy the new offerings at Cotto. I am working on my schedule to make time to go.