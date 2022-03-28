Cory Booker is embarrassing New Jersey again (Opinion)

There are almost no words to describe how cheap, phony, and disingenuous our U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is.

OK, there are plenty, but it's mind-blowing how he does it with a straight face. His acting, pandering, and grandstanding always seems to reach a higher level of breathtaking ridiculousness.

Last week he took the opportunity, during the confirmation hearing of Ketanji Brown Jackson, to make it once again about him and his transparently bogus performance. We don't hear much from him until these embarrassing moments occur.

Of course, this is not the first time Booker has used a Senate hearing to grandstand and transition into his dramatic, clearly transparent acting performance. There was the cringeworthy "Spartacus moment" a few years ago during the Brett Cavanaugh Supreme Court nomination hearings. If there is a more obviously spurious politician in the world, we would love to check out their performances as well.

It would be funny if it weren't for the fact that he represents us here in New Jersey.

It must be true that around the country that people are asking, "That's who you elected to the U.S. Senate?" He is not who he presents himself to be in general, but these cheap theatrical performances bring it to the forefront. There must be a constituency here in the state that goes for it, which is even more disconcerting than Booker's embarrassing performances.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

