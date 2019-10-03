A corrections officer tried to pay a teen for sex but then ended up raping her and taking the money before leaving, prosecutors said.

Michael Rivera, 26, of Glen Spey, New York, was charged this week after investigators eventually tracked him down. Morris County prosecutors said the 16-year-old girl did not know the man's true identity because they had met online.

Prosecutors say Rivera contacted the teen on July 4, 2018, and offered her money for sex. He met the teen in a Mount Olive home two days later and provided the money. But when the teen said that she did not want to continue, prosecutors say Rivera forcibly penetrated the teen.

After the assault was complete, Rivera took the money and fled.

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, second-degree promoting prostitution, second-degree luring and two counts of third-degree child endangerment.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether Rivera had an attorney.

Officials in Morris County do not release arrest booking photos of suspects.

