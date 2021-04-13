Cops: Toddler struck in head by stray shot on Newark street

NEWARK — A toddler who was struck in the head by a stray bullet when shots rang out on a street is expected to recover from her injuries, authorities said.

The shooting in Newark occurred around 2 p.m. Monday in the area of 14th Avenue and South 6th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots, and the shooters soon fled the area in a car.

Authorities called the incident a targeted shooting, but said the 2-year-old girl was not the intended victim. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The child was taken to a hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, according to family members. She is expected to recover, but her name and further details on her injuries were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

