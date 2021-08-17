Cops say NJ widow abandoned husband’s body, stole GoFundme funeral funds

Left at the alter is one thing, but left at the morgue?

A 49-year-old Pemberton Township woman has been indicted for creating a GoFundMe to raise money for her husband's cremation and funeral, then leaving his body in the morgue and using the donations for her own living expenses.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said the investigation began after relatives called State Police and alerted them to what Patricia Clark was doing. The investigation revealed she created the fundraiser after her husband, who was disabled, died in April 2019.

During a two-month period, 28 people contributed to help with funeral and cremation expenses, raising more than $2,000.

But instead of using the donations to pay for the services, she allegedly left his body at the morgue and pocketed the money for herself.