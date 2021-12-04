Galloway, NJ, man ran meth lab in the Pine Barrens, cops say

Officials in Ocean County say a Galloway Township man has been charged for allegedly running a meth lab in the Pine Barrens.

The Stafford Township Police Department says they were called out to a home at 1236 Grays Road in Warren Grove last Sunday evening for a report of suspicious activity.

There, they say, "Officers encountered John B. Sharpe 37 years old, of Galloway Township, New Jersey. At-scene investigation indicated the possibility of the use and/or manufacturing of methamphetamine possibly taking place on the property."

For safety purposes, additional law enforcement, fire, and EMS crews, plus a HazMat team, were called to the house.

Once the scene was deemed safe, "Detectives ... recovered numerous types of CDS all belonging to Sharpe who had already been placed under arrest for a warrant out of Galloway Township."

Sharpe was charged with third-degree possession of methamphetamine, third-degree possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, third-degree possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia including numerous digital scales and plastic baggies, and possession of numerous hypodermic syringes for the use of drugs.

Police say they also seized multiple types of unidentified pills, which could result in additional charges.

Sharpe was lodged in the Ocean County Jail and has a future court appearance pending in Ocean County Superior Court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

