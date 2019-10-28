Cops confirm heroin in NJ child’s candy bag after trunk or treat

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A suspicious bag found in a child’s candy haul after a trunk-or treat event Friday was confirmed to contain heroin, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said “this was one isolated incident” but lab analysis confirmed the drug, which was found in a bag of candy that was collected during an event held in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township.

On Monday, the Shore Family Success Center in Rio Grande shared a statement on its website: “We were notified by the Middle Township Police Department that a parent discovered a bag of what is believed to be an illegal substance while checking their child's candy bag after attending a community Trunk or Treat event hosted at Shore Family Success Center.”

The center also said in the same statement, “The safety and well-being of the community is our top priority.”

Calls to both the Success Center and Middle Township police were not returned Monday.

Families should always check the Halloween candy children bring home and should be cautious of any suspicious looking or unfamiliar packaging and baggies, according to both Prosecutor Sutherland and township police.

Anyone who comes into contact with or has any information regarding suspicious candy is asked to contact your local police. Information can be reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, through Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800, or anonymously online through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net.

