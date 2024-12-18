Convicted killer, 19, gets 12 years for shooting death of NJ teen

🔻NJ teen gunned down

ATLANTIC CITY — A 19-year-old city man could be out of prison in just over 10 years after gunning down a young local man last year.

Azair Wilson, of Atlantic City, was sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years in state prison for first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the killing of Tamaj Bennett, 18, also of Atlantic City.

Wilson must serve 85% before being eligible for parole and upon release, he would be subject to parole supervision for five years.

Superior Court Judge Jorge Coombs deviated from the negotiated plea deal, which recommended Wilson be sentenced to 18 years.

On Father’s Day last year, June 18, 2023, Atlantic City police responded to a shooting in the area of 1400 Atlantic Ave.

Officers found Bennett, who had been shot about 13 times. He died shortly after.

Video surveillance footage showed Bennett being dropped off near a convenience store at 1406 Atlantic Ave.

As Bennett walked, he briefly acknowledged some young men standing near the store, when Wilson fired a handgun at Bennett.

Bennett is seen running inside with Wilson pursuing and continuing to shoot, multiple times.

Wilson fled the state and was ultimately arrested by officers in Georgia.

