Confirmed: Tornado touched down in South Jersey

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township on Thursday night.

The twister touched down in the Gloucester County community around 8:15 p.m., according to the NWS, which made the determination based upon a clear video showing small debris being lifted into the air. It’s strength and path will be determined by a survey on Friday.

"The atmosphere wasn't really conducive to severe weather or tornadoes last night, but this kind of quick spin-up can happen without much notice. It's a good lesson to always be vigilant when thunderstorms are in the forecast," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Another video of the tornado posted by Alex Ranraa on Twitter showed a fence knocked down and furniture and a playhouse being blown to one side of her deck in a matter of seconds. A swing set in the backyard is also seen lifted up by the wind.

Tornado warnings were posted for Burlington, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties as skies darkened and the winds picked up around South Jersey. Trees and branches were knocked down in Fairview and Woodstown, according to NWS observations.

CBS Philly reported a tree fell into a house of Valley Green Road in Deptford but no one inside the home was injured.

It's the second reported tornado in New Jersey in the past three weeks. A tornado was confirmed in Stanhope in Sussex County on May 28 that caused damage to Lenape Valley Regional High School.

