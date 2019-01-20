TRENTON — State police have lifted a ban on commercial vehicles on most New Jersey interstates as rain fell across the state on Sunday morning.

The ban was lifted as of 7 a.m., according to State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan. It remained in effect on northbound Intestate 287 between exits 41 (I-80) and 66 (New York State border).

Pennsyvania lifted all of its commercial vehicle bans along the New Jersey border as well.

The Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike were never affected by the ban.

Most roads in New Jersey are just wet, according to the Department of Transportation, and warned all drivers to be aware of possible high standing water that could cause hydroplaning and speed restrictions.

The DOT said it scaled back its operations as the snow turned to rain. 650 spreaders remain patrolling in northern and western parts of the state.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said residents north of Route 80 woke up Sunday to a very icy scene. Eventually, any residual freezing rain, sleet, and snow will flip to all rain by Sunday morning.

Over 5,600 JCP&L customers were without power mostly in Morris County (Randolph) and Hunterdon County (Bedminster) as of 8:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Temperatures in the 50s on Sunday morning will drop in the afternoon, according to Zarrow. Wind should help evaporate the rain before temperatures crash into the single digits with a wind chill below zero.

