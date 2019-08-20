Comedy for a cause — help kids in need this Saturday

Everyone needs a laugh. Especially people who are struggling through personal tragedies and helping those in need. Well, here’s your chance.

On Saturday, 8/24, yes, this coming weekend, I’ll be on stage with Jay Black, comedian Troy Moore and our podcast co-host Jessica Gibson for a special dinner and comedy show to help our friends at Make-A-Wish New Jersey. Get your tickets HERE.

Do you have a charity that you volunteer for to help others? Tweet at me @BillSpadea and I’m happy to let our fellow New Jerseyans know about it.

I want to thank everyone who called the show and shared their personal stories about how they got into the charity work they currently do. This story about a grandfather raising funds for his grandson who passed away at ten years old was especially heartfelt and emotional.

