Comedians and depression – It’s a very real thing

Ever wonder how those hilarious comedians can make you laugh to the point that your stomach hurts? Think they come from a funny background and the set just rolls off the tongue? Maybe for some, but in many cases I've found in my travels through the entertainment world for the past few years, the opposite is the real case.

My friend Jay Black has his own sorted story, overcoming the adversity of a strained and challenging family dynamic. He's lost his brother and both his parents and still his past comes back to haunt him. Most recently at the taping of his soon to be released comedy album when a real 'blast from the past' walked in the door. Awkward doesn't even scratch the surface...

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: