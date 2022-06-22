Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco returns to NJ for 10 shows
Nobody does this!
Sebastian Maniscalco hears you and knows how much you miss him. So much so that he has decided to return to The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa for 10 shows starting Nov. 4 and running until Nov. 13.
The comedian, actor, and best-selling author shared on his Instagram.
“I was gonna take the rest of the year off but people kept emailing me saying, ‘We didn’t get a chance to see you, Alright, 10 shows — 10 shows at the Borgata.”
Tickets for all 10 Sebastian Maniscalco shows go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. It's all part of his "Nobody Does This" tour.
Maniscalco is just one of many comedians who will be playing in New Jersey this year. Others include:
Chris Rock and Kevin Hart's "Only Headliners" Tour
Friday, July 22 at Prudential Center Newark
Sunday, July 24 PNC Bank Arts Center
Amy Schumer
Thursday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m. at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank
Friday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m. at Count Basie Center For The Arts Red Bank
Amy Schumer's Whore Tour
Friday, Aug. 5 at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank
Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
Sunday, Aug, 7, 5 p.m. at Amy Schumer Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank
Tom Segura
Saturday, Aug. 27 at Mark G Etess Arena Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City
If you're looking for local comedy, check out these great New Jersey clubs
The Stress Factory in New Brunswick
Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency
The Comedy Cove at Scotty's Steakhouse in Springfield
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.