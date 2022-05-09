Chappelle, Rock, Rogan and more great comedians coming to New Jersey this summer
What we need after all we've been through in New Jersey is a summer of fun and thanks to all these hysterical comedians coming to the Garden State this summer, we shall have one.
There's also great comedy going on every weekend at places like The Stress Factory in New Brunswick, Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency, The Comedy Cove at Scotty's Steakhouse in Springfield , and Uncle Vinny's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant, not to mention the various comedy nights at the many different bars and restaurants.
Wherever you go, do yourself a favor and go see some live comedy this summer. You'll be glad you did. Here are some of the big names coming to New Jersey this summer.
Piff The Magic Dragon and Puddles Pity Party
Thursday, May 19 at Mayo Performing Arts Center Morristown
Chelsea Handler "Vaccinated and Horny"
Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m. — Wellmont Theatre Montclair
Thursday, May 19 — Wellmont Theatre Montclair
Wanda Sykes
June 11— Community Theatre at Mayo Performing Arts Center Morristown
John Mullaney
June 17 9 p.m. — Mark G Mark G Etess Arena Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City
Saturday, June 18 7 p.m. — Mark G.Etess Arena Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City
Sunday, June 19 7 p.m. — Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank
Sunday, June 19 9:30 p.m. — Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank
Monday, June 20 7 p.m. — Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank
Bill Burr
June 18 8 p.m. — PNC BANK Arts Center
Chris Rock and Kevin Hart "Only Headliners" Tour
Friday, July 22 at Prudential Center Newark
Sunday, July 24 PNC Bank Arts Center
Amy Schumer
Thursday, Aug 4, 7 p.m. at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank
Friday, Aug. 5 7 p.m. at Count Basie Center For The Arts Red Bank
Amy Schumer's Whore Tour
Friday, Aug. 5 at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank
Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
Sunday, Aug, 7, 5 p.m. at Amy Schumer Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank
Tom Segura
Saturday, Aug. 27 at Mark G Etess Arena Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: