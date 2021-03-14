Comedian Jeff Norris: New Jersey will be laughing soon

Jeff Norris is one talented funny dude. Jeff has performed his comedy all over the world. He's also a favorite on my variety show. As most of us were hit hard by the pandemic, Jeff experienced his successful comedy performances come to a screeching halt.

Jeff was booked solid on cruise ships all over the world, plus he had a busy schedule at clubs here in New Jersey and the Tri-state area. As the cruise ships remained in dry dock and comedy clubs closed Jeff and his talented wife Renee, who's also in comedy, experienced a major hit to the proverbial wallet.

Jeff Norris

As I was talking to Jeff this weekend, he assured me that comdey is coming back, and that New Jersey will laugh again. Frankly I can't wait for that and I hope to have Jeff on one of my shows.

Jeff's successful working class comedy has led him to acting commercials and other entertainment opportunities. Jeff has a passion for our veterans raising 100s of thousands of dollars for K9s For Warriors, a great charitable organization that pairs services dogs with veterans experiencing PTSD and other disabilities as a result of engagement.The training of K9s For Warriors set for both the K9 and veterans is remarkable.

Jeff was always the first to step up and help those who need it the most. He has lent his entertainment experience and served as a celebrity judge at my Big Joe Jersey talent show. Please look for Jeff at area clubs as they open up and support stand up comedy .I am proud to call Jeff a friend and thank him for all he has done for so many.