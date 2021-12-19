New Jersey Funny man, Jeff Norris, finally back on the road

Jeff Norris is one talented funny dude. Jeff has performed his comedy all over the world. He's also a favorite on my variety show. I’ve posted a video from my variety show above.

Jeff's successful working-class comedy has led him to acting commercials and other entertainment opportunities. Jeff has a passion for our veterans raising 100s of thousands of dollars for K9s For Warriors, a great charitable organization that pairs service dogs with veterans experiencing PTSD and other disabilities as a result of engagement. The training of K9s For Warriors set for both the K9 and veterans is remarkable.

Jeff Norris

Jeff was always the first to step up and help those who need it the most. He has lent his entertainment experience and served as a celebrity judge at my Big Joe Jersey talent show. .I am proud to call Jeff a friend and thank him for all he has done for so many.

Jeff also has a tour coming up in January .He will be stopping by the Comedy Club at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City on Jan 7,8 and 9. Need a good laugh? Go out and catch one of Jeff's shows, you won't regret it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.