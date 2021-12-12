Peter Sasso, always making them laugh

In an effort to add a little levity to your week I wanted to share the very funny comedian Peter Sasso. His comedy routine that he performed on my TV show, The Big Joe Henry Variety Show was a good routine that brought a lot of smiles to me, the band and the audience.

I’m a fan of comedians who can use props in a succinct way which adds more entertainment to their set. Peter does that with ease and incorporates audience members in his routine which captures more attention from the crowd.

He’s funny and talented and his juggling and comedy can be branded for all age groups. He is a regular on cruise ships and has done many corporate parties and events.

Next time you want to go see a great comedian check out Peter Sasso, you’ll be glad you did. Check out his routine from my TV show above.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Famous NJ people from A to Z (almost)