Fresh off an outstanding beach show in Seaside Heights with the legendary Rascals, it was announced this week that Southside Johnny will headline an end of summer party at the famed Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park.

It does not get any better than a Jersey rock and roll icon, headlining a great venue that is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The response and critical acclaim of Southside’s appearance on the Seaside Heights Beach Stage at the end of June was significant.

Johnny shared the stage with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends the Rascals with Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish who rocked the packed beach to hits that left the crowd wanting more.

The Rascals were the famed blue-eyed soul and rock and roll group of the 60’s that had hit after hit and they played them all to the delight of the massive crowd in Seaside Heights estimated to be over 3,000 people.

After a small medical scare in the beginning of May while playing inside the Stone Pony, Southside Johnny is now at his best.

The man amazes me as he continues his passion for great music and pleasing his many adoring fans. I like Johnny and we have talked both on the air and more off the air.

While he comes across as a little acerbic, do not let that fool you, he cares about Jersey charities and playing great music.

This is a fantastic way to plan your end-of-summer entertainment at the Jersey Shore. Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes will be reprising his killer 1976 Radio Show that took place at the Stone Pony.

He takes the stage Saturday, August 31, 2024, and on the bill is the incredible La Bamba & the Hubcaps.

You remember Richie La Bamba, who was in Conan O’Brien’s band on TV.

He will be bringing the horns, so be prepared to dance. This is a summer party like no other. Get your tickets now because this will sell out. Head on over to The Stony Pony website to buy them.

I am looking forward to seeing everybody and enjoying a show that wreaks of fun and summer.

