Gene Cornish, Hall of Fame Rascal talks with Big Joe

Back in the 60’s The Rascals were a lightning hot Rock and Roll band that cranked out hit after top charting hit. In a five year period The Rascals recorded 17 singles and 8 albums, leading to tremendous pressure and meteoric success.

One of the original members of that blue eyed soul group is Gene Cornish. Gene is one of the nicest guys in the business. I’ve become good friends with Gene over the last 10 years or so and Gene has graciously lent his valuable time to judge my Talent Show the last few summers.

He’s also jumped in with Bobby Bandiera, Southside Johnny and Gary US Bonds for various charity performances here in Jersey.

Gene’s story is amazing; his rocket ride to stardom followed by a meteoric crash to earth and a bad breakup of the Hall of Fame group led Gene down a scary path. After many gigs I’d sit with Gene and listen to the amazing stories of rock and roll and of his compelling life.

Years ago I told Gene he has to write a book, everybody that he talked to told him to write a book. Well Gene took our advice; he came out with “Good Lovin My Life as a Rascal.” It’s a great read and the book tells the story of Gene from his roots in Rochester, New York to his rise to superstardom with The Rascals to the catastrophic lows that followed.

Gene is 100% honest and original. If you love music and a good story, you’ll enjoy “Good Lovin My Life as a Rascal.”

Gene’s talent was rediscovered by New Jersey’s own Stevie Van Zandt who was instrumental in putting together a historical Rascals reunion. I had Gene on my TV show The Big Joe Henry Variety Show and I thought I’d share that interview for more of an insight into Gene’s life. Thank you Gene for your friendship and for keeping all of us entertained for decades.

Note: You can buy Gene's book from your favorite book store but making purchases using the link above earns revenue for New Jersey 101.5. Thank you

