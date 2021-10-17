Jersey music icon Glen Burtnik keeps cranking out the hits

Glen Burtnik is probably the most modest musician, singer songwriter you’ll ever meet. He is one of the most creative and talented musicians and he happens to be Jersey’s own. Glen’s career has taken him from being a part of Jersey Shore legendary bands LaBamba and The Hubcaps and Cats on a Smooth Surface to the famed rock and roll band Styx.

Glen continues to perform his Summer of Love concerts which have sold out venues here in the Northeast and Midwest. He leads the Beatle-esque band The Weeklings which peppers the crowd with his own songs that you swear were written by McCartney or Lennon and he fools you by covering some of the Beatles own songs with spot on accuracy.

Glen Burtnik knows the Beatles; he performed as Paul McCartney in the very successful Broadway production of Beatlemania. All throughout his career he’s kept it personal by writing his own songs for the bands that have been lucky to have him. As a matter of fact Glen recently showcased his own music at a social distanced outdoor concert and got rave reviews.

I got to know Glen through his work as the musical director for The New Jersey Hall of Fame and through mutual friends. He put a killer orchestra together and served up hit after hit for those musicians who were being inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. I thoroughly enjoyed watching him work and listening to the great music.

Glen Burtnik isn’t really comfortable talking about himself and his significant music contribution but he’s real comfortable with his guitar and continues to make great music and we’re all the better for it. Here’s my interview with Glen from my TV show The Big Joe Henry Variety Show. Enjoy.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.