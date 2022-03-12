I can’t wait. The 21st season of The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off Sunday night June 26, 2022, at our summer home, Jenkinson’s on the beach in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ. The talent show is the largest talent show in New Jersey and is a New Jersey tradition. The admission is FREE and we encourage the audience to bring their beach chairs and blankets. The Big Joe Jersey Talents Show has been voted one of New Jersey’s best free entertainment attractions.

Registration will begin in April and the finals will be held Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Before there was American Idol, America’s Got Talent, or The X Factor there was The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show! In 2018 in less than 5 weeks, over 700 people tried to register for 100 positions. Talent scouts from 3 major networks and Broadway casting directors have repeatedly attended the finals of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show as a result, many contestants have gone on to the following:

Four of Big Joe’s Talent Show contestants have gone on to place in the top 10 of American Idol including Jax from East Brunswick, NJ who placed third in season 14 of American Idol.

Jacquie Lee of Colts Neck a Big Joe Jersey Talent Show product was the runner-up on Season 5 of NBC’s The Voice

Eight of Big Joe’s Talent Show contestants have been invited and went on to TV’s America’s Got Talent one of those contestants went on to win $100,000

Over 30 young contestants have gone on to perform on Broadway.

Our audience participates each week by voting each week and sending two of our weekly performers to the semi-finals. For the semi-finals and finals, we turn it over to our celebrity judges who have included Academy Award Winner and Golden Globe winner Franke Previte, Grammy Award Nominee and Billboard Number one hit singer Robert John, Rock, and Roll Hall of Famer Gene Cornish (from the Rascals) Jersey icon and former Bon Jovi guitarist Bobby Bandiera, Broadway actress, singer, and former Rockette Lisa Sherman and actor/comedian from the HBO TV series Boardwalk Empire and OZ, Jeff Norris plus other local musicians who have performed for years not only in New Jersey but throughout the country and Europe.

Join us for another great season of The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show this summer on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Pt. Pleasant Beach is a true Jersey tradition.

